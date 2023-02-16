Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 783,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 501,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 279,586 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.67. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.81. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 1,350.69%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Athersys will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

