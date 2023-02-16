AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ATRC stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $72.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 3.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $1,014,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AtriCure by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

