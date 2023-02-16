Autodesk (ADSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADSK opened at $229.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average of $204.72. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.68.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

