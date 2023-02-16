AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($32.47) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($37.79) to GBX 3,225 ($39.15) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.63) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

AVEVA Group stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

