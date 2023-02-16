Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

