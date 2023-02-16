B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

