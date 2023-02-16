Bally’s (BALY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s Trading Up 4.1 %

BALY opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Insider Transactions at Bally’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bally’s by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bally’s by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

