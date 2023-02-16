Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $21.63. Banco Macro shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 125,921 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

Banco Macro Dividend Announcement

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $603.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.36 million. Analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.