Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,641,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 99.3% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 580,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 289,288 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

CIB stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.6545 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

