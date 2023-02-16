Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth Price Performance

BAND stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.98 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.14. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $62.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bandwidth Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

