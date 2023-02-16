Barclays PLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,192 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95,595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 199,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 87,584 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,540,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 351,013 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

