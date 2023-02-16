Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRN opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 18.07%.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

