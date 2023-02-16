Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.08

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.08 and traded as high as C$23.33. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$23.00, with a volume of 6,248,052 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABX shares. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company has a market cap of C$40.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.08.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

