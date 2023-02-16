Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 8,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 19,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Base Carbon Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Base Carbon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.