Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance
NASDAQ BECN opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30.
Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
