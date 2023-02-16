Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

