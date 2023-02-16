Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.13

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.13 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.27). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27), with a volume of 102,000 shares traded.

Berkeley Energia Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.13. The company has a market cap of £99.55 million and a P/E ratio of 275.00. The company has a current ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

