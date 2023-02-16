Berkeley Lights (BLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

BLI opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also

Earnings History for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.