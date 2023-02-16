Berkeley Lights (BLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

BLI opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

