Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 25th were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
