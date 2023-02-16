Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 25th were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Further Reading

