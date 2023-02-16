Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Beyond Meat Stock Up 12.3 %
BYND opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.07. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $61.60.
Insider Activity at Beyond Meat
In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.