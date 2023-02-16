Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 12.3 %

BYND opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.07. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

