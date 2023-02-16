BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioNTech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

About BioNTech

BioNTech stock opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $189.07.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.