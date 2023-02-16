Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Up 9.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 199,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,695,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$768,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,698,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,145,891.28. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

