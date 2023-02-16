Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.82

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 463735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $660.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Stories

