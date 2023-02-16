bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $492.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.58.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

