BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 10.0% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 261,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 367.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 87,809 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 94,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock worth $4,230,037 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

