BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.98 and last traded at C$11.98. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.01.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

