Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $572.64

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.64 ($6.95) and traded as high as GBX 653.50 ($7.93). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 651 ($7.90), with a volume of 140,407 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon lowered Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.59) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 575 ($6.98) to GBX 585 ($7.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 660.60 ($8.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2,034.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 622.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 572.64.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

