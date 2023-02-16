Boeing (LON:BOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $221.29

Shares of The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 221.29 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 220.80 ($2.68), with a volume of 3532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.93 ($2.60).

Boeing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

