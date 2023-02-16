Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.33

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.33 and last traded at $220.69, with a volume of 2727805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

