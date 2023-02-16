Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 20.7% in January

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 606,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Borqs Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BRQS opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Borqs Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRQS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,440 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 377,286 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

