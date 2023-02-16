BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.20

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1566897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 650 ($7.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.40) to GBX 549 ($6.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s payout ratio is presently -225.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BP by 359.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,618 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

