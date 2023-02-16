Braemar (LON:BMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $301.84

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 301.84 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 318.78 ($3.87). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 317.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 9,800 shares trading hands.

Braemar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42. The company has a market capitalization of £103.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,024.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.84.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

