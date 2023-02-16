Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.36.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

