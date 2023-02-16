Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.17

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 191005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Braskem Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

