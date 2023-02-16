Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.17

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 191005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Trading Down 1.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of Braskem
About Braskem
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.