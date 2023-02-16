Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BCOV stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $302.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,644,256 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,212.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $290,046. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities raised Brightcove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
