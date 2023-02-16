Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

Shares of BRST stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Broad Street Realty has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 35.38%.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

