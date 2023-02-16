Brokerages Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target at $190.40

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.40.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Danske lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

