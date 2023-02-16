Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $13.57

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Magnite by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 12.3 %

About Magnite

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

