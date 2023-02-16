Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $19.78

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.09 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

