Brokers Set Expectations for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of USNA opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.