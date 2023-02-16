Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.