Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.