BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTGOF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.67) to GBX 230 ($2.79) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.31) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 275 ($3.34) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.