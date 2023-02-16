Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $78.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

NYSE BLDR opened at $83.78 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

