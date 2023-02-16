Cable One (CABO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One Trading Down 1.1 %

CABO opened at $778.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,576.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $753.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $885.51.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cable One by 10.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

