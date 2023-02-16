Cable One (CABO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CABO opened at $778.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,576.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $753.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $885.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.
Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.
Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.
