Cabot Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cabot Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE CBT opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth $529,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.