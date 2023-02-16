CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Up 5.4%

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.96 and last traded at C$31.83. 247,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 410,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

