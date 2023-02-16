California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 14,236 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Ashland worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.32%.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.