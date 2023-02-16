California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 147,558 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,558 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Exelixis worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.7 %

Exelixis stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.