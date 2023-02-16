California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,841 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.66 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.