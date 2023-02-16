California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 18,387 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of Alarm.com worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

